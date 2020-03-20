Minions: The Rise of Gru the latest big release to be postponed

Films that have so far altered their release date due to the coronavirus have been ready to go into cinemas. That changed yesterday when Illumination/Universal sequel, Minions: The Rise of Gru, was announced as delayed with production still to be completed. As a consequence it will no longer meet its July 10 rollout (July 3 in the US).

France went into lockdown at midday on Wednesday, closing Illumination’s Mac Guff studio in Paris, where production was still ongoing.

Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri said: “In response to the severity of the situation in France, we are temporarily closing our Illumination Mac Guff studio in Paris. With this decision we are abiding by the French Government’s guidelines and doing everything possible to slow the spread of the virus as we care for our artists and their families. This means we will be unable to finish Minions: The Rise Of Gru in time for our planned global releases in late June and early July. While we all grapple with the enormity of this crisis, we must put the safety and protection of our employees above all. We look forward to finding a new release date for the return of Gru and the Minions.”

At this stage it’s difficult to estimate when the Minions sequel will be ready for release, let alone when it might launch in cinemas. It joins a growing list of big budget films that have been ground to a halt by the Covid-19 virus.