Minamata trailer: Johnny Depp tries to expose the toxicity of a Japanese corporation

Yes, there's little bit of irony in the post title. Minamata tells the story of famed WWII photographer Eugene Smith who helped shed light on the poisoning of thousands of people in the Japanese city of Minamata. We saw a similar film release last year with the Mark Ruffalo-led Dark Waters and in Erin Brockovich years ago. The film has picked up fairly middling reviews so far and the trailer does make it look pretty basic, but perhaps it will turn out better than that. Watch the Minamata trailer above.

New York, 1971. Following his celebrated days as one of the most revered photojournalists of World War II, W. Eugene Smith has become a recluse, disconnected from society and his career. But a secret commission from Life magazine editor Robert Hayes sends him to the Japanese coastal city of Minamata, which has been ravaged by mercury poisoning; the result of decades of gross industrial negligence by the country’s Chisso Corporation. There, Smith immerses himself in the community, documenting their efforts to live with Minamata Disease and their passionate campaign to achieve recognition from Chisso and the Japanese government. Armed with only his trusted camera, Smith’s images from the toxic village give the disaster a heartbreaking human dimension, and his initial assignment turns into a life-changing experience.

Andrew Levitas directs, with the supporting cast featuring Minami, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ryo Kase, Jun Kunimura, Bill Nighy and Katherine Jenkins.

Minamata is currently scheduled for release in UK cinemas on February 12, 2021.