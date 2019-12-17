Military Wives trailer: Kristin Scott Thomas gives it The Full Monty in her new army choir

Anyone in need of a safe, middle-of-the-road drama early next year should probably keep an eye out for Military Wives. The story is based on a real-life network made up of over 2,000 soldier's wives who sing in 75 different choirs at bases located around the world. The film made its debut at TIFF back in September picking up largely positive reviews so far and after watching the trailer it's hardly surprising to see it is directed by Peter Cattaneo - the man responsible for The Full Monty. Watch the trailer for Military Wives above to get a first look.

The inspirational story of friendship, love, and support on the home front. A group of women come together as their partners serve in Afghanistan. Together they form the very first military wives choir, helping each other through some of life’s most difficult moments and also becoming a media sensation and global movement in the process.

Peter Cattaneo directs a cast starring Kristin Scott Thomas, Sharon Horgan, Greg Wise, Jason Flemyng, Emma Lowndes, Gaby French, Lara Rossi, Amy James-Kelly and India Ria Amarteifio.

Military Wives opens in UK cinemas on March 6 and in the US March 27, 2020.