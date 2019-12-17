Military Wives trailer: Kristin Scott Thomas gives it The Full Monty in her new army choir

2 minute read
Posted by Steven Sheehan Published

Anyone in need of a safe, middle-of-the-road drama early next year should probably keep an eye out for Military Wives. The story is based on a real-life network made up of over 2,000 soldier's wives who sing in 75 different choirs at bases located around the world. The film made its debut at TIFF back in September picking up largely positive reviews so far and after watching the trailer it's hardly surprising to see it is directed by Peter Cattaneo - the man responsible for The Full Monty. Watch the trailer for Military Wives above to get a first look.

The inspirational story of friendship, love, and support on the home front. A group of women come together as their partners serve in Afghanistan. Together they form the very first military wives choir, helping each other through some of life’s most difficult moments and also becoming a media sensation and global movement in the process.

Peter Cattaneo directs a cast starring Kristin Scott Thomas, Sharon Horgan, Greg Wise, Jason Flemyng, Emma Lowndes, Gaby French, Lara Rossi, Amy James-Kelly and India Ria Amarteifio.

Military Wives opens in UK cinemas on March 6 and in the US March 27, 2020.

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags Military Wives trailer, news, trailer
Category news

Latest Articles