#MeToo drama The Assistant moves to an early May digital release date

Vertigo Releasing have announced that The Assistant will now receive a digital release on May 1 having been postponed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The film was due to be released in cinemas on the April 3 but following the government lockdown and cinema closures Vertigo delayed the film’s release. Instead, the film will be available on digital platforms including iTunes, Amazon, Sky, Virgin, Google and Microsoft. Additionally, the film will be available on streaming platforms Curzon Home Cinema and BFI Player as a premium title.

The film is directed by Kitty Green (Casting JonBenet) and stars Emmy Award-winner Julia Garner, Matthew MacFadyen (Succession) and Kristine Forseth (Low Tide). Green’s timely first narrative feature arrived in US cinemas just as Harvey Weinstein was going to trial and shows the darker, seedier side to the Hollywood film industry.

Inspired by real-life stories, The Assistant follows an ambitious young woman, played by Garner, working for a powerful unnamed film producer through one day that may define her future. Meticulously researched and written by Green, the film is a fictional exploration of one of the most destructive issues in today’s workplace, as a low-level employee at a top media company tries to reconcile her own beliefs with a deeply entrenched atmosphere of abuse and exploitation.

The filmmakers, producers and financiers have partnered with The New York Women’s Foundation and will donate 10% of their profits from the film to support The Foundation, which gives grants women-led, community-based organisations that promote the economic security, safety, and health of women and families in New York City, where the film was made. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.nywf.org

Wahida Niblo, Head of Distribution at Vertigo said of the release date change, “As with all film companies, we are constantly reacting to the changing environment of the Coronavirus. However, we feel, now more than ever, this film tackles a timely issue which affects most industries and deserves to be seen by audiences.”