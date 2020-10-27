Matteo Garrone's horror-tinged version of Pinocchio gets a digital and DVD release in December

Following a strong reception from critics after screenings on the festival circuit and its theatrical release in July, Mattero Garrone's live action telling of the classic Pinocchio story is now set for a digital release via Vertigo Releasing on December 7, followed by DVD on December 14.

Garrone is known more for gritty, arthouse dramas like Gomorrah and Dogman that have seen him become a festival favourite, but he does have previous for making fantasy-style films. 2012's Reality dipped a toe into the genre, while his next film, Tale of Tales, was a full-blown fantasy epic with a starry cast. Unlike Disney, Garrone's version is not aimed squarely at children, as Garrone was quoted as saying he wanted to make “a horror film for the whole family". The lead role stars Oscar winning director Roberto Benigni, who also helmed his own version of the story back in 2002.

Pinocchio tells the tale of an old woodcarver named Gepetto who creates a puppet, which then magically comes to life. Gepetto names him Pinocchio and brings him up as his son. Pinocchio however finds it hard to be good and is easily led astray. He ends up stumbling from one misadventure to another – whether in the belly of a giant fish, in the Land of Toys or in the Field of Miracles. It is up to his loyal friend the Fairy to help him see that his dream of becoming a real boy is only possible if he finally changes his ways.

Garrone adapted the screenplay, while also in the cast are Gigi Proietti, Federico Ielapi, Rocco Papaleo, Marine Vacth, Massimo Ceccherini, Matilda De Angelis, Alida Baldari Calabria, Alessio Di Domenicantonio, Maria Pia Timo and Davide Marotta.