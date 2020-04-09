Matt Reeves opens up about his "psychological" approach to the story of The Batman

Before the current coronavirus crisis took over the world, director Matt Reeves had begun shooting the Robert Pattinson-led The Batman. He also revealed a first look at Pattinson in the new suit during a camera test and a few teaser photos for fans to pour over.

Of course, much like everywhere else, production had to shut down a few weeks ago and Reeves is unsure when they will be able to get back to work. But in an interview with Nerdist he spoke about his take on the DC comic legend and confirmed one or two well-held suspicions about what the story will involve.

While The Batman will not be an origins story, we will meet Pattinson during his early days as the caped crusader and witness the events that mould him into the man and superhero he is to become. “I wanted to do not an origin tale, but a tale that would still acknowledge his origins, in that it formed who he is,” Reeves said. “Like this guy, he’s majorly struggling, and this is how he’s trying to rise above that struggle. But that doesn’t mean that he even fully understands, you know. It’s that whole idea of the shadow self and what’s driving you, and how much of that you can incorporate, and how much of it you’re doing that you’re unaware of.”

Speaking about his approach to the story Reeves went on: “There’s something in there that feels very psychological, very emotional, and it felt like there was a way of exploring that along with the corruption in this place, Gotham. That feels very current. I think it always does. There’s almost no time when you can’t do a story about corruption. But today, it still seems incredibly resonant and maybe, from my perspective, maybe more so than maybe at other time.”

The film features a cast including Paul Dano will as Edward Nashton, aka the Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot, aka the Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

The Batman is currently expected to open in UK and US cinemas on June 25, 202 - although that could change given current disruptions to the release schedule.