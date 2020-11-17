Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone trailer: The final part of Francis Ford Coppola’s mafia saga gets a 30th anniversary rework

This new version of The Godfather Part III, follows on from Francis Ford Coppola’s new cuts of Apocalypse Now, The Cotton Club and One From The Heart. It’s not a film remembered with much affection, especially given the love of the first two films, with Sofia Coppola - now one of Hollywood’s leading directors - receiving the brunt of the criticism for her performance. The new version is 10 minutes shorter than the original, with a new beginning and ending, along with some scenes, shots and musical cues rearranged. Watch the trailer for Mario Puzo’s The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone above.

Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of The Godfather: Part III, director/screenwriter Francis Ford Coppola brings a definitive new edit and restoration of the final film in his epic Godfather trilogy—Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone. Michael Corleone, now in his 60s, seeks to free his family from crime and find a suitable successor to his empire. That successor could be fiery Vincent (Andy Garcia)... but he may also be the spark that turns Michael's hope of business legitimacy into an inferno of mob violence. The film’s meticulously restored picture and sound, under the supervision of American Zoetrope and Paramount Pictures, includes a new beginning and ending, as well as changes to scenes, shots, and music cues. The resulting project reflects author Mario Puzo and Coppola’s original intentions of The Godfather: Part III, and delivers, in the words of Coppola, “a more appropriate conclusion to The Godfather and The Godfather: Part II.”

Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone is currently scheduled to play in select cinemas December 5 and 6, before going to Blu-day and digital download from December 8.