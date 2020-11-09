Man into Woman: Pioneering Australian transgender documentary to be livestreamed worldwide this week

Given only a limited release in 1983, Man into Woman was the first documentary about Australian trans lives and it has never been shown since – until now. The National Film and Sound Archive of Australia have digitised the 16mm print to share it with a wider audience. It will be livestreamed, available worldwide, on Thursday November 12 at 6pm AEDT (7am GMT).

Filmed in Sydney in 1981, the film unusually seeks to provide a voice for trans women and men of the time, in contrast with the sensational viewpoints that were a feature of most reportage of the period. Man into Woman features eight interviews with trans women and men, interspersed with the views of “authority”, as represented by figures like the then Attorney-General of New South Wales Frank Walker. The film was a turning point in the Australian media for understanding the complexity and diversity of the trans experience.

Following the live stream of the film there will be a panel discussion with director John Ruane and documentary subject Chanelle Saint-Laurent, moderated by NFSA Curator Nick Henderson.

You can register to watch the film for free here.