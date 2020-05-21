Maleficent: Mistress of Evil to arrive on Disney+ in the UK at the start of June

The premiere date of Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, starring Angelina Jolie, Michelle Pfeiffer and Elle Fanning in the UK has been set for June 5 on Disney+. The film arrived on the platform in the US and Canada at the start of this week.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil also star Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sam Riley, Harris Dickinson, Ed Skrein, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple and Lesley Manville and is directed by Joachim Rønning. With a story by Linda Woolverton and a screenplay by Linda Woolverton and Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue, the film is produced by Joe Roth, Angelina Jolie and Duncan Henderson with Matt Smith, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Mike Vieira serving as executive producers.

The film is a sequel to the 2014 hit, with Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora beginning to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies and dark new forces at play. The years have been kind to Maleficent and Aurora. Their relationship, born of heartbreak, revenge and ultimately love, has flourished. Yet the hatred between man and the fairies still exists. Aurora’s impending marriage to Prince Phillip is cause for celebration in the kingdom of Ulstead and the neighbouring Moors, as the wedding serves to unite the two worlds. When an unexpected encounter introduces a powerful new alliance, Maleficent and Aurora are pulled apart to opposing sides in a Great War, testing their loyalties and causing them to question whether they can truly be family.

