Made You Look: A True Story About Fake Art trailer: Inside America's largest ever art fraud

The richer you are, it seems the more assets you wish to acquire, and art remains close to the top of the list of the most desirable. Made You Look: A True Story About Fake Art looks at the fast-paced nature of the New York art scene which was at centre of the biggest art fraud America has ever seen. A lady called Glafira Rosales apparently strolled into the prestigious Knoedler Gallery armed with a stack of pieces accredited to the likes of Robert Motherwell, Jackson Pollock and Mark Rothkoall and more, which were being sold on behalf of an unknown Swiss collector. Between 1994 and 2009 Rosales scammed over $80 million selling these fakes to buyers, many of which landed up in some of the world's most recognisable museums, fooling countless experts in the process. Barry Avrich writes and directs and you can watch the trailer above.

Hot Docs at Home virtual festival kicks off in Canada today in response to the postponment of the renowned annual event, which had been originally slated to take place between April 30 to May 10. This year there had been 3,068 film submissions, featuring 226 films and 12 interdisciplinary projects from 63 countries in 18 programs, with women directing 51% of the films. The line up has been revealed, but no screening dates have been announced.