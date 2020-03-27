Mad Max director George Miller is reportedly preparing his Furiosa spin-off

Mad Max director George Miller has spoken on a number of occasions about his desire to expand the Mad Max universe, including one centred on the Furiosa character played by Charlize Theron in Fury Road, and Variety have revealed that talks have begun for a new film currently set to arrive in cinemas in 2021.

Miller has reportedly been holding virtual meetings with potentially leads for the Furiosa spin-off, with Anya-Taylor Joy’s name one of the most prominent mentioned. The director was set to start shooting his new film, Three Thousand Years of Longing starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba, in March, but has been forced to turn his attention elsewhere given the current environment.

In an interview with Deadline last December Miller spoke again about his plans for the Mad Max franchise: “I’m not done with the Mad Max story and I think you have to be a multitasker, and there’s certainly another Mad Max coming down the pike.” The plan was not only to make a fifth Mad Max film but also a Furiosa stand-alone.

Little progress has been made up until now due to delays caused by a lawsuit between Miller’s production company and Warner Bros. The production company say they delivered the £159m production budget of Fury Road under target and as a result are owed $9 million. Warner Bros claim the fact that a 120 minute film was delivered instead of a 100 minute cut means they are not obligated to pay out the money.

A 2021 release date seems realistic given the 75-year-old veteran director remains unsure as to when he can shoot and release his next film. As long as relations with Warner Bros. are more cordial, it sounds like we could get another chance to see what Miller is able to do with his groundbreaking universe.