Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom trailer: Viola Davis leads this Netflix biopic featuring Chadwick Boseman’s last ever performance

Based on August Wilson’s play of the same name, produced by Denzel Washington (who also brought Wilson’s Fences to the big screen) and starring Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is yet another star-studded Netflix affair aimed straight at the big categories during award season. It tells the story of the “Mother of the Blues” Ma Rainey and her up-and-down relationship with temperamental trumpeter Levee, while also chronicling how a white-led music industry exploited (and continues to) Black artists, with publishing dominated by the likes of those on Tin Pan Alley. Of course, it also has added poignancy as it is the last performance from Boseman following his tragic and unexpected death earlier this year. Watch the Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom trailer above.

Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians await trailblazing performer, the legendary “Mother of the Blues,” Ma Rainey. Late to the session, the fearless, fiery Ma engages in a battle of wills with her white manager and producer over control of her music. As the band waits in the studio’s claustrophobic rehearsal room, ambitious trumpeter Levee — who has an eye for Ma’s girlfriend and is determined to stake his own claim on the music industry — spurs his fellow musicians into an eruption of stories revealing truths that will forever change the course of their lives.

George C. Wolfe directs, with the supporting cast starring Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo, Michael Potts, Jonny Coyne, Taylour Paige, Jeremy Shamos, Dusan Brown and Joshua Harto.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom can be seen on Netflix from December 18.