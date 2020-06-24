Lynn + Lucy trailer: A dark tragedy unravels a life-long friendship

A new addition to the BFI player next week will be Lynn + Lucy, the feature debut from BAFTA- nominated and Cannes-award wining British director Fyzal Boulifa. The story is set in the working class district of Harlow, Essex focussing on an intense friendship that spirals out of control following a horrible tragedy to encompass friends, family and the community around them, sitting somewhere between drama and thriller territory. We'll have a review for it next week and you can watch the trailer for Lynn + Lucy above.

Lynn and Lucy are life-long best friends, their relationship as intense as any romance. Neither has ventured far from the working-class community they grew up in. Lynn, who married her first boyfriend and whose daughter is fast growing up, is delighted when the charismatic, volatile Lucy has her first baby, a boy. Lucy, however, does not react to motherhood as Lynn expects. Soon, they find their friendship tested in the most extreme circumstances.

Boulifa also penned the script, with Roxanne Scrimshaw and Nichola Burley taking the title roles respectively.

Lynn + Lucy will be available to rent on the BFI Player from Juy 3.