Luxor trailer: Andrea Riseborough struggles with her past but builds a new future in Egypt

Luxor (which takes its name from the Egyptian city it's set in), played at Sundance earlier this year and has largely won over the critics so far. The trailer has a real Linklater Before Sunset feel, watching two people reuniting after some time and falling in love as they wander through a beautiful city. Judging by the synopsis below there appears to be a darker element to the narrative, although Samuel Goldwyn have avoided any mention of that in the trailer, which is pretty crafty. Watch the Luxor trailer above.

Hana is seeking mental peace and physical respite after an overwhelming period spent working at a clinic in Ramtha, on the Jordanian-Syrian border, where she specialised in treating victims wounded in the war in Syria. She finds solace in majestic Luxor, Egypt, where she lived in her 20s and dated a handsome archaeologist, Sultan, who was also studying there. On this nostalgic solo trip, she lingers through memory-filled hotel lobbies and ancient sites as she begins to grapple with her grief and her emotions from the war—but when she runs into Sultan on a ferry crossing unexpectedly, the chemistry is undeniable.

Zeina Durra directs, with Karim Saleh and Michael Landes featuring in support of Riseborough.

Luxor is released in the US on December 4.