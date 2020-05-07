Lucky Grandma trailer: Granny's luck runs out and puts her in the middle of a gang war

Films that played at Tribeca last year and still trickling out for release, as are those that appeared at Sundance at the start of the year and Lucky Grandma is another of those, coming along with a lot of high praise from critics. The trailer sets it up as dark comedy about a grandmother whose gambling luck takes a turn for the worse as she ends up involved in a gang war. Tsai Chin's performance in the lead role has attracted most of the plaudits in a debut feature from writer-director Sasie Sealy. Check out the Lucky Grandma trailer above to get a first look ahead of release later in the month.

In the heart of Chinatown, New York, an ornery, chain-smoking, newly widowed 80-year-old Grandma is eager to live life as an independent woman, despite the worry of her family. When a local fortune teller predicts a most auspicious day in her future, Grandma decides to head to the casino and goes all in, only to land herself on the wrong side of luck...suddenly attracting the attention of some local gangsters. Desperate to protect herself, Grandma employs the services of a bodyguard from a rival gang and soon finds herself right in the middle of a Chinatown gang war.

Sealy directs, with the cast led by Tsai Chin and support from Wai Ching Ho, Corey Ha (aka Hsiao-Yuan Ha), Michael Tow, Woody Fu and Clem Cheung.

Lucky Grandma opens in virtual cinemas from May 22.