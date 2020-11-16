Lovers Rock trailer: Steve McQueen's second Small Axe film revels in the joys of music and community

Steven McQueen's Small Axe series arrived on BBC One last night with a new film set to play every Sunday at 9pm until December 13. Mangrove was the first to appear yesterday evening play and next Sunday will be Lovers Rock, an ode to the reggae scene that thrived during the late 70s and 80s in Black Britain at a time when Black people were excluded from the emerging club scene (and who would then go on to provide the backbone for it across the world). This is pretty much a party from start to finish, placing the audience in the centre of a house party filled with celebration. Watch the brief trailer for Lovers Rock above.

Lovers Rock tells a fictional story of young love at a Blues party in 1980. The film is an ode to the romantic reggae genre called “Lovers Rock” and to the Black youth who found freedom and love in its sound in London house parties, when they were unwelcome in white nightclubs.

Starring in the film will be Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn, Micheal Ward, Shaniqua Okwok, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Ellis George, Alexander James-Blake, Kadeem Ramsay, Francis Lovehall and Daniel Francis-Swaby.

Lovers Rock plays on BBC one at 9pm November 22 and in the US on Amazon Prime from November 27.