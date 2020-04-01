Love. Wedding. Repeat trailer: Sam Claflin and Olivia Munn are caught up in a Groundhog Day of a wedding

Obviously playing off the original title of the entertaining Tom Cruise actioner Live Die Repeat (which was renamed Edge of Tomorrow) Netflix's new romcom, Love. Wedding. Repeat promises the same sort of Groundhog Day set-up - minus the invading alien force and mass destruction, of course. As you can tell by the title the setting is rather more sedate, although things turn farcical pretty quickly. How many ways can a wedding go wrong? Quite a few by the looks of it. Watch the Love. Wedding. Repeat trailer above to see more.

In this innovative romantic comedy about the power of chance, alternate versions of the same wedding unfold as Jack tries to make sure his little sister has the perfect wedding day. But he’ll have to juggle an angry ex-girlfriend, an uninvited guest with a secret, a misplaced sleep sedative, and unexpectedly reuniting with the girl of his dreams who got away, Dina If he succeeds, Jack might find a happy ending of his own.

Dean Craig writes and directs a film based on the 2012 French comedy Plan de Table, with Sam Claflin, Olivia Munn, Eleanor Tomlinson, Joel Fry, Tim Key, Aisling Bea, Jack Farthing, Allan Mustafa and Freida Pinto all in the cast.

Love Wedding Repeat arrives on Netflix from April 10.