Love. Wedding. Repeat trailer: Sam Claflin and Olivia Munn are caught up in a Groundhog Day of a wedding

2 minute read
Posted by Steven Sheehan Published

Obviously playing off the original title of the entertaining Tom Cruise actioner Live Die Repeat (which was renamed Edge of Tomorrow) Netflix's new romcom, Love. Wedding. Repeat promises the same sort of Groundhog Day set-up - minus the invading alien force and mass destruction, of course. As you can tell by the title the setting is rather more sedate, although things turn farcical pretty quickly. How many ways can a wedding go wrong? Quite a few by the looks of it. Watch the Love. Wedding. Repeat trailer above to see more.

In this innovative romantic comedy about the power of chance, alternate versions of the same wedding unfold as Jack tries to make sure his little sister has the perfect wedding day. But he’ll have to juggle an angry ex-girlfriend, an uninvited guest with a secret, a misplaced sleep sedative, and unexpectedly reuniting with the girl of his dreams who got away, Dina If he succeeds, Jack might find a happy ending of his own.

Dean Craig writes and directs a film based on the 2012 French comedy Plan de Table, with Sam Claflin, Olivia Munn, Eleanor Tomlinson, Joel Fry, Tim Key, Aisling Bea, Jack Farthing, Allan Mustafa and Freida Pinto all in the cast.

Love Wedding Repeat arrives on Netflix from April 10.


Love Wedding Repeat (2017)
Dir: Dean Craig | Cast: Aisling Bea, Allan Mustafa, am Claflin, Eleanor Tomlinson, Freida Pinto, Jack Farthing, Joel Fry, Olivia Munn, Tim Key | Writer: N/A

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags Aisling Bea, Allan Mustafa, am Claflin, Comedy, Dean Craig, Eleanor Tomlinson, Freida Pinto, Jack Farthing, Joel Fry, Love Wedding Repeat, Love Wedding Repeat (2017), Love Wedding Repeat trailer, Netflix, news, Olivia Munn, Tim Key, trailer
Category news

Latest Articles