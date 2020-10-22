Looted trailer: A carjacker puts it all on the line with one too many risks

Looted has the look and feel of a traditional, gritty-style drama/thriller the UK usually does so well. The story takes place in Hartlepool - not a part of England that is often used as the actual location in film - telling the story of a car jacker trying to balance his moral and financial responsibilities. Reviews for this have been good so far and it gets a release in a few weeks time. Watch the trailer for Looted above.

Rob loves driving and stealing cars, living his life at a hundred miles an hour in the cash-starved port town he calls home. He shares a house with his dying father who thinks he's out job hunting. Rob manages to keep his two worlds perfectly separated until best mate Leo gets him involved in a bigger, riskier job which goes terribly wrong. With his relationship with his distant father in shreds and betrayed by his best mate, unexpected hope comes from Leo's girlfriend Kasia.

Rene van Pannevis directs and co-wrote the script with Kefi Chadwick and Charley Palmer Rothwell, Thomas Turgoose, Morgane Polanski (yes, daughter of) and Tom Fisher all star in the cast.

Looted is currently scheduled to arrive in UK cinemas from November 6.