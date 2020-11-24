Little Fish trailer: Olivia Cooke and Jack O’Connell struggle to survive during a terrifying pandemic

What we all need right now during the height of a pandemic is another film about a pandemic to help calm the nerves. Little Fish is a sci-fi love story written and directed by Chad Hartigan, who some may recall from the lovely This is Martin Bonner in 2013, and Morris from America in 2016, which was an amusing little comedy. In this pandemic, a disease called NIA (Neural Inflammatory Infection) eats away at your memories (who needs a pandemic when we already have awful dementia?). Anything with Cooke (who gets to use her natural Manchester accent for a change) and O'Connell is always worth a watch. See the Little Fish trailer above.

Little Fish chronicles the all too familiar phenomena of a global pandemic, sweeping the world without control. Pointedly, the film asks “When your disaster is everyone’s disaster, how do you grieve?” As the sickness, which causes you to slowly lose all your memories, runs rampant, the viewer follows an incredibly charming young married couple, played masterfully by Olivia Cooke and Jack O’Connell. They fight to hold their relationship together before the disease can erase all memory of their love

Hartigan directs a cast featuring Raúl Castillo, Soko and David Lennon in support of Cooke and O'Connell.

Little Fish is currently set to open in select theatres and on demand in the US from February 5.