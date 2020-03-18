Lionsgate pull Antebellum, Spiral and Run from their release schedule

Posted by Steven Sheehan
The ever growing list of films delayed by the current pandemic crisis continues as Lionsgate have also postponed what was expected to be three wide releases.

Antebellum, due to arrive on April 24, Run (May 8) and Spiral: From the Book of Saw (May 15) have all been pulled from their previously scheduled dates.

New slots for these films will not be announced by Lionsgate until clarity is established on how exhibitors will be able to operate in the medium-to-long term. 

A short message was posted on the studio’s Twitter account saying: “With theaters across the country closed, Lionsgate will be postponing the releases of Antebellum, Run and Spiral. We can’t wait to share these films with the world when this challenging moment is behind us.”

Whether or not Lionsgate are putting together any plans to put these titles onto VOD platforms remains to be seen.


Run (2020)
Dir: Aneesh Chaganty | Cast: Bradley Sawatzky, Erik Athavale, Pat Healy, Sarah Paulson | Writers: Aneesh Chaganty, Sev Ohanian

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (2020)
Dir: Darren Lynn Bousman | Cast: Chris Rock, Marisol Nichols, Max Minghella, Samuel L. Jackson | Writers: Chris Rock (story by), Josh Stolberg (story adapted by), Pete Goldfinger (story adapted by)

Antebellum ()
Dir: Christopher Renz, Gerard Bush | Cast: Janelle Monáe, Jena Malone, Kiersey Clemons | Writers: Christopher Renz, Gerard Bush

