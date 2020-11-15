Let Them All Talk trailer: Steven Soderbergh‘s latest stars Meryl Streep as an author confronting the past on a long trip

After working together on The Laundromat, Let Them All Talk sees Steven Soderbergh working with Meryl Streep once more, while also making the jump from Netflix to HBO Max with a new three year deal. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly last month the cast revealed it was largely improvised, taking cues from short-story writer Deborah Eisenberg’s screenplay. It took only two weeks to shoot, although unlike the likes of Unsane and High Flying Bird it wasn’t made on an iPhone. Watch the Let Them All Talk trailer above.



An author goes on a trip with her friends and nephew in an effort to find fun and come to terms with her past.

Diane Wiest, Candice Bergen, Gemma Chan and Lucas Hedges also feature in support of Streep.

Let Them All Talk can be seen on HBO Max from December 10.