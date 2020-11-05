LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special trailer: Rey meets Luke, Vader, Yoda and Obi-Wan in a new cross-timeline adventure

Cinemas in England are closed, not much is happening of note in the world of film as all eyes are on America's disaster show (while the UK's own Brexit deal deadline rapidly approaches) so a LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special trailer seems like a good idea. That said, it's hard to see the point in Christmas at all this year, with millions on furlough and priorities very different for most households. This seems just as silly as all the other LEGO films, with the story picking up after The Rise of Skywalker - and it will probably be better too. Watch the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special trailer above.

Directly following the events of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day as she sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special can be seen on Disney+ from November 17