LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special coming to Disney+ this Christmas

It's time to celebrate Life Day for the second time as LEGO and Disney announce the upcoming release of LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special on Disney+.

Life Day was first introduced to our Galaxy in the 1978 Star Wars Christmas Special - which featured the first appearance of Boba Fett as well as many horrific moments that in any sane world would have killed the Star Wars franchise stone dead - it was more effective than any of the Sith Lords that feature in the series.

This new Life Day tale is set following the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and sees Rey leave her friends to prepare for Life Day as she sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special will premiere on Disney+ on 17th November.