Land trailer: Robin Wright directs and stars in her Sundance-bound drama

Given the delayed deadline for inclusion in next year's Oscars, there are still quite a few films appearing over the next couple of months that will be hoping for some sort of look in. Robin Wright's directorial debut, Land, looks like it could have an outside chance, working in similar territory to Reeae Witherspoon's Wild, which was about a woman battling addiction and trauma by embracing the great outdoors. Wright's film will debut at Sundance in January, and good reviews there will likely set up an Oscar push by Focus Features. Watch the Land trailer above.

Edee, in the aftermath of an unfathomable event, finds herself unable to stay connected to the world she once knew and in the face of that uncertainty, retreats to the magnificent, but unforgiving, wilds of the Rockies. After a local hunter brings her back from the brink of death, she must find a way to live again.

Wright directs, with Demián Bichir and Kim Dickens featuring in the support cast.

Land is currently scheduled to arrive in US cinemas on February 12, 2021.