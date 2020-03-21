Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae's The Lovebirds flies over to Netflix

1 minute read
Posted by Steven Sheehan Published

Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae's comedy The Lovebirds was scheduled to arrive in US cinemas on April 3 and in the UK on April 24. But of course, that was before the coronavirus found its way into the film industry and closed the doors of nearly every cinema. Paramount pulled the film last week and it has been revealed that Netflix will take over release duties.

However, Deadline reported that a deal of some sort had been in the pipeline for a while after the film's SXSW premiere was cancelled. The festival was forced to abandon its plans due to the implementation of strict regulations by local authorities in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Lovebirds is directed by Michael Showalter, a comedy which sees Nanjiani and Rae star as a couple on the verge of breaking up who unexpectedly find themselves at the centre of a murder-mystery saga.

While no firm release date has been set in stone, it is believed the rollout will occur simultaneously around the world. At the moment existing release plans are being ripped up by studios and distributors as they try to adapt to the changing landscape. There were even rumours yesterday that Warner Bros. were considering a digital release for Wonder Woman 1984, avoiding cinemas altogether, although that was quickly denied by the studio via Indiewire.


The Lovebirds (2020)
Dir: Michael Showalter | Cast: Anna Camp, Kumail Nanjiani, Moses Storm, Paul Sparks | Writers: Aaron Abrams, Brendan Gall, Martin Gero (story)

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags Anna Camp, Comedy, coronavirus, English, Kumail Nanjiani, Michael Showalter, Moses Storm, Paul Sparks, The Lovebirds, The Lovebirds (2020), VOD
Category news

Latest Articles