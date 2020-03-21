Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae's The Lovebirds flies over to Netflix

Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae's comedy The Lovebirds was scheduled to arrive in US cinemas on April 3 and in the UK on April 24. But of course, that was before the coronavirus found its way into the film industry and closed the doors of nearly every cinema. Paramount pulled the film last week and it has been revealed that Netflix will take over release duties.

However, Deadline reported that a deal of some sort had been in the pipeline for a while after the film's SXSW premiere was cancelled. The festival was forced to abandon its plans due to the implementation of strict regulations by local authorities in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Lovebirds is directed by Michael Showalter, a comedy which sees Nanjiani and Rae star as a couple on the verge of breaking up who unexpectedly find themselves at the centre of a murder-mystery saga.

While no firm release date has been set in stone, it is believed the rollout will occur simultaneously around the world. At the moment existing release plans are being ripped up by studios and distributors as they try to adapt to the changing landscape. There were even rumours yesterday that Warner Bros. were considering a digital release for Wonder Woman 1984, avoiding cinemas altogether, although that was quickly denied by the studio via Indiewire.