Kriya trailer: A chilling Indian horror making its première at Fantasia Fest in August

The Fantasia Film Festival is set to kick off (virtually) on August 20 and we are slowly starting to get a first look at some the films making their debut. One of those is the Indian horror Kriya from New Delhi filmmaker Sidharth Srinivasan. Over the past few years we have seen a growing number of genre films arriving from India (Jallikattu is highly recommended), giving modern-day international audiences a reminder there is more to the cinema in the country beyond the glamour of Bollywood. Watch the trailer for Kriya above.

DJ Neel encounters the ravishing Sitara while working a club set one night and is transfixed by her. They return to Sitara's place where Neel is horrified to see the gagged and shackled body of her dying father – Sitara's grieving family keeping vigil around it. Caught completely unawares, Neel's compassion is nevertheless aroused and he stays on. In India, patriarchal custom dictates that only a son can perform a parent's last rites, but no such person exists in Sitara's family. So when her father actually dies during the course of the night, Sitara coerces Neel to officiate the rituals of death. Thrust into a world of magic and transgression, Neel finally attempts to flee his waking nightmare. But as dawn breaks, it becomes evident that Sitara's family is afflicted by an ancient curse. One that Neel is now very much a part of.

Srinivasan also wrote the script with Noble Luke and Navjot Randhawa starring in the cast.

You can find out more about the Fantasia Festival here.