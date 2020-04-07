Kristen Stewart's French New Wave drama Seberg arrives on Amazon in May

Kristen Stewarts' film about French New Wave icon Jean Seberg will be arriving exclusively on Amazon in both the UK and US in May.

Seberg is inspired by true events about the French New Wave darling and Breathless star, Jean Seberg (Kristen Stewart), who in the late 1960s was targeted by the FBI because of her support of the civil rights movement and romantic involvement with Hakim Jamal, among others. In Benedict Andrews' noir-ish thriller, Seberg's life and career are destroyed by Hoover's overreaching surveillance and harassment in an effort to suppress and discredit Seberg's activism.

Director Benedict Andews' political thriller wasn't a success with critics or at the box office, picking up a low 34% ratting on Rotten Tomatoes and bringing in just under $700,000 during its time in cinemas. The estimated production budget was around £8m. Stewart didn't enjoy much more success with her two recently released blockbusters, with both Charlie's Angels and Underwater both proving to be flops.

Stewart is supported by a strong cast, which includes Anthony Mackie, Margaret Qualley, Zazie Beetz, Vince Vaughn, Jack O'Connell and Colm Meaney.

Seberg is available to rent on Amazon from May 4 in the UK and May 15 in the US.