Kristen Stewart's French New Wave drama Seberg arrives on Amazon in May

2 minute read
Posted by Steven Sheehan Published

Kristen Stewarts' film about French New Wave icon Jean Seberg will be arriving exclusively on Amazon in both the UK and US in May.

Seberg is inspired by true events about the French New Wave darling and Breathless star, Jean Seberg (Kristen Stewart), who in the late 1960s was targeted by the FBI because of her support of the civil rights movement and romantic involvement with Hakim Jamal, among others. In Benedict Andrews' noir-ish thriller, Seberg's life and career are destroyed by Hoover's overreaching surveillance and harassment in an effort to suppress and discredit Seberg's activism.

Director Benedict Andews' political thriller wasn't a success with critics or at the box office, picking up a low 34% ratting on Rotten Tomatoes and bringing in just under $700,000 during its time in cinemas. The estimated production budget was around £8m. Stewart didn't enjoy much more success with her two recently released blockbusters, with both Charlie's Angels and Underwater both proving to be flops.

Stewart is supported by a strong cast, which includes Anthony Mackie, Margaret Qualley, Zazie Beetz, Vince Vaughn, Jack O'Connell and Colm Meaney.

Seberg is available to rent on Amazon from May 4 in the UK and May 15 in the US.


Seberg (2019)
Dir: Benedict Andrews | Cast: Kristen Stewart, Margaret Qualley, Vince Vaughn, Zazie Beetz | Writers: Anna Waterhouse, Joe Shrapnel

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags amazon, Benedict Andrews, Biography, Drama, English, French, Kristen Stewart, Margaret Qualley, Seberg, Seberg (2019), Thriller, Vince Vaughn, VOD, Zazie Beetz
Category news

Latest Articles