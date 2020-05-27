KRABI, 2562 trailer: A new enigmatic documentary from two renowned directors

1 minute read
Posted by Steven Sheehan Published

Directors Anocha Suwichakornpong and Ben Rivers have teamed up together for KRABI, 2562, a new documentary playing on MUBI at the end of the week. It's one of the platforms less glitzy releases you may not of heard about, but the two directors behind the project are renowned for the way they challenge the forms of their respective genres (Suwichakornpong last feature By The Time It Gets Dark being a great example, while A Spell to Ward Off the Darkness was another intriguing documentary by Rivers). KRABI, 2562 premiered at Locarno last year and travelled on to the likes of TIFF and LFF and you can catch the trailer for it above.

In the town of Krabi, a popular destination in Thailand, the local folklore and histories are promoted as attractions, while the labour force is hidden from the tourists’ eyes. A nameless character, whose identity continually changes, takes us around town to explore sites that capture Krabi now.

KRABI, 2562 can be seen on MUBI from May 29.

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags KRABI 2562 trailer, mubi, news, trailer, VOD
Category news

Latest Articles