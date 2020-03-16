Kinoteka Polish Film Festival postponed

The 18th Kinoteka Polish Film Festival, due to run in London from 19 March to 5 April, has been postponed until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak. Here is the official statement from the organisers:

Dear Kinoteka Festival Fans and Polish Film Enthusiasts,

Given all that is going on with the Covid-19 outbreak and having the health and safety of our Festival attendees and organisers in mind, in coordination with our partners we have decided to postpone the 18th Kinoteka Polish Film Festival.

It is with a heavy heart that we have taken this decision as putting the Kinoteka Festival together involved many months' preparations by our partners and ourselves.

Still, the global COVID-19 outbreak makes it necessary for us to follow expert guidelines of social distancing to minimise the risk of infections.

While we know that film fans are looking forward to attending the Festival, it is crucial that we prioritise the health and safety of all attendees, organisers and the general public.

With this in mind, we assure you that the 18th Kinoteka Film Festival is not cancelled, but postponed. While we are not able now to give you the exact new date for the Festival to take place, we are hoping to be able to celebrate the Polish Film with Kinoteka in the months to come and as soon as the situation with COVID-19 pandemic gets under control.

Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by the COVID-19 virus in what is an incredibly challenging time. We remain dedicated to creating a positive and safe environment to celebrate Polish culture.

For any tickets enquiries, please contact our partner venues directly.

Stay safe! #Kinoteka2020 is coming soon, just bear with us!