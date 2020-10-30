Kindred trailer: Killing Eve's Fiona Shaw terrorises the mother of her soon-to-be grandchild

Fiona Shaw has a CV as long as your arm and enjoyed a long overdue spotlight on her talent with her role as Carolyn Martens in Killing Eve. She also recently appeared in Enola Holmes, Ammonite and perviously, of course, as Petunia Dursley in the Harry Potter series. Shaw does a good line in playing uptight, domineering characters and it's a mantle she takes on again in Kindred as she gaslights the mother of soon-to-be grandchild. Watch the Kindred trailer above.

A psychological thriller rippling with suspense, Kindred follows vulnerable mother-to-be Charlotte as she is taken in by her recently deceased boyfriend's mother and her stepson, who seem increasingly obsessed with her every move. Plagued by mysterious hallucinations, Charlotte's suspicions grow about Margaret and Thomas' intentions for her unborn child.

Directed by Joe Marcantonio, the cast stars Tamara Lawrance, Fiona Shaw, Anton Lesser and Jack Lowden.

Kindred arrives in select US cinemas and on VOD November 6.