Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return in Bill & Ted Face The Music - watch the trailer

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-travelling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends -to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

Dean Parisot directs with Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Kid Cudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch in the cast.

Bill & Ted Face The Music is out on August 21.