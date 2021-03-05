Kalinda Vazquez will write a J.J. Abrams produced Star Trek film

The latest news in the Star Trek movie merry-go-round is that J.J. Abrams is back in the Trek fold and will be producing the next Star Trek movie from a story by Kalinda Vazquez.

With the Quentin Tarantino project thankfully looking like it's going nowhere and the Noah Hawley film also now in limbo it's exciting to see that Star Trek still has a place as a feature film series. We know very little about this new project other than it's coming from the Bad Robot stable that brought us the Kelvin-universe films.

Kalinda Vazquez has Star Trek previous having written for Star Trek: Discovery and this has caused some speculation that we might be seeing a Discovery-based film. However there is nothing to suggest this is more likely than any of the other options that might be on the table.

Star Trek films have a history of being shelved of late - since 2016's Star Trek Beyond all other projects have failed to make the grade; indeed ahead of that film's theatrical release we had an announcement from Paramount that a fourth film in the series would be coming that would see Chris Hemsworth returning to play George Kirk following his performance in 2009's Star Trek reboot. This all fell apart in 2018 due to salary negotiations between Hemsworth, Chris Pine and Paramount.

Then we had news that Quentin Tarantino wanted to create an 'R-rated' Star Trek film - this caused something of a stir and went as far as scripts, but seems to have been abandoned. Then Fargo's Noah Hawley was tapped up to direct his own new Star Trek film with a new cast, but that then that came to a halt with the news that Hawley is now show-running an Alien TV series. SJ Clarkson was also mooted to direct a Kelvin-universe Star Trek film but again, that one fell apart and is now involved in the Game of Thrones prequel series.

So, the latest film is very much something that may or may not happen - and if it does there are some suggestions that it may be targeted at Paramount's new streaming platform, Paramount+ rather than theatrical release in order to give that service a big exclusive film to promote to Star Trek fans.

Source: Deadline