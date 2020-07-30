Kajillionaire trailer: Miranda July's Sundance hit sets a September release date

Miranda July's Kajillionaire was one of the standouts of Sundance at the start of the year. Due to COVID-19, no-one was quite sure when it would see the light of day, but a date (rather optimistically) has been set in the US at least. There was always an outside chance at an Oscar run but given how much clearer the field has become over the past 5 months, if this does get a release later in the year it could easily find itself in the reckoning (should the Oscars also take place next year). Watch the trailer for Kajillionaire above.

From acclaimed writer/director Miranda July comes a profoundly moving and wildly original comedy. Con-artists Theresa (Debra Winger) and Robert (Richard Jenkins) have spent 26 years training their only daughter, Old Dolio (Evan Rachel Wood), to swindle, scam, and steal at every opportunity. During a desperate, hastily conceived heist, they charm a stranger (Gina Rodriguez) into joining their next scam, only to have their entire world turned upside down.

July writes and directs, with Evan Rachel Wood, Gina Rodriguez, Richard Jenkins and Debra Winger all in the cast.

Kajillionaire gets a theatrical releaes in the US from September 18 with no date set for the UK at the moment.