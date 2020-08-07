Judas and the Black Messiah trailer: Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield recall the betrayal of Black Panther freedom fighter Fred Hampton

Much like Malcolm X, the Black Panther Party’s political reputation has been badly tarnished by the media due to their willingness to directly confront authority and oppression without fear. Their message of freedom and equality was deemed too scary for America and the world, and those same socialist beliefs still terrify many today, even as capitalism continues to ruin the lives of hundreds of millions of people around the world, lining the pockets of the rich at the expense of almost everyone else.

Judas and the Black Messiah reunites (they shared the screen briefly in Get Out) the talents of two of the most gifted actors of the moment - Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield - to look back at how Black Panther chairman, Fred Hampton, was set-up by the FBI as the government infiltrated the party and attacked from the inside. Hampton was shot and killed in his bed by the police at the age of 21. Of course, no charges were brought against the police, because they are always deemed to be above the law. Based on what we’ve seen so far this looks very strong with Kaluuya in red hot form. Watch the trailer for Judas and the Black Messiah above.

In 1968, a young, charismatic activist named Fred Hampton became Chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party, who were fighting for freedom, the power to determine the destiny of the Black community, and an end to police brutality and the slaughter of Black people. Chairman Fred was inspiring a generation to rise up and not back down to oppression, which put him directly in the line of fire of the government, the FBI and the Chicago Police. But to destroy the revolution, they had to do it from both the outside…and the inside. Facing prison, William O’Neal is offered a deal by the FBI: if he will infiltrate the Black Panthers and provide intel on Hampton, he will walk free. O’Neal takes the deal. Now a comrade in arms in the Black Panther Party, O’Neal lives in fear that his treachery will be discovered even as he rises in the ranks. But as Hampton’s fiery message draws him in, O’Neal cannot escape the deadly trajectory of his ultimate betrayal.

Shaka King co-wrote the script and directs, with Kaluuya and Stanfield supported by the likes of Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, Ashton Sanders, Lil Rel Howery and Martin Sheen.

There is no set date for Judas and the Black Messiah but it will arrive sometime in 2021.