Jonathan Glazer’s new short ‘Strasbourg 1518’ to debut on BBC this month

Eagle-eyed TV viewers may have caught the unexpected arrival of Jonathan Glazer's last short film, The Fall as it played in real-time last October, but fans can plan ahead for the next one after it was announced his latest effort, Strasbourg 1518 will debut on BBC July 20.

Produced by Academy Films for BBC Films and BBC Arts and directed by Glazer, the short is based on the 'dancing plague' of 1518 in Strasbourg, where between 50 and 400 people apparently took to dancing for days on end.

While it sounds like some kind of medieval flash mob, there are also some theories that a number of those involved danced themselves to death.

Leading London dance company Sadler's Wells will be involved in the film as it has been co-commissioned in conjunction with arts company Artangel who are also based in the capital. As with previous Glazer projects, Mica Levi will provide the score.

You will be able to watch Strasbourg 1518 on BBC Two July 20 at 10pm (BST).