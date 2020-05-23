Jon Stewart’s Irresistible moves to a June digital release

2 minute read
Posted by Steven Sheehan Published
Jon Stewart’s Irresistible moves to a June digital release

Jon Stewart’s new film, Irresistible, was set to arrive in US cinemas on May 29 (with a UK date still pending) but Focus Features have announced it will be shifting over to a PVOD release on June 26.

The political comedy-drama will be available at a similar price point to a number of recent PVOD releases, costing $19.99 for a 48-hour rental. The likes of Amazon, Apple, Comcast, DirecTV, Fandango, Google/YouTube, Charter/Spectrum, Verizon, Microsoft, Dish, Vudu and more will carry it on their platforms. According to Deadline, if cinemas reopen in time it may still get a small theatrical roll out.

The film focusses on a Democratic political strategist who works the campaign for a retired veteran’s bid for Mayor of a small right-wing Wisconsin town. After the Democratic National Committee's top strategist Gary sees a video of a retired Marine Colonel standing up for the rights of his town's undocumented workers, Gary believes he has found the key to winning back the Heartland. However, the Republican National Committee counters him by sending in his brilliant nemesis Faith and a local race quickly becomes a fight for the soul of America.

Stewart directs and also wrote the script, with the cast led by Steve Carell, Rose Byrne and Chris Cooper, with Topher Grace, Natasha Lyonne, Mackenzie Davis, C.J. Wilson and Will Sasso in support.


Irresistible (2020)
Dir: Jon Stewart | Cast: Mackenzie Davis, Natasha Lyonne, Rose Byrne, Steve Carell | Writer: Jon Stewart

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags Comedy, coronavirus, Drama, Irresistible, Irresistible (2020), Jon Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, Natasha Lyonne, Rose Byrne, Steve Carell, VOD
Category news

Latest Articles