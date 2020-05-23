Jon Stewart’s Irresistible moves to a June digital release

Jon Stewart’s new film, Irresistible, was set to arrive in US cinemas on May 29 (with a UK date still pending) but Focus Features have announced it will be shifting over to a PVOD release on June 26.

The political comedy-drama will be available at a similar price point to a number of recent PVOD releases, costing $19.99 for a 48-hour rental. The likes of Amazon, Apple, Comcast, DirecTV, Fandango, Google/YouTube, Charter/Spectrum, Verizon, Microsoft, Dish, Vudu and more will carry it on their platforms. According to Deadline, if cinemas reopen in time it may still get a small theatrical roll out.

The film focusses on a Democratic political strategist who works the campaign for a retired veteran’s bid for Mayor of a small right-wing Wisconsin town. After the Democratic National Committee's top strategist Gary sees a video of a retired Marine Colonel standing up for the rights of his town's undocumented workers, Gary believes he has found the key to winning back the Heartland. However, the Republican National Committee counters him by sending in his brilliant nemesis Faith and a local race quickly becomes a fight for the soul of America.

Stewart directs and also wrote the script, with the cast led by Steve Carell, Rose Byrne and Chris Cooper, with Topher Grace, Natasha Lyonne, Mackenzie Davis, C.J. Wilson and Will Sasso in support.