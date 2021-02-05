Jojo Rabbit makes a surprise appearance on 4K Blu-ray this March

Seemingly out of nowhere Disney are set to release Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit on 4K UHD Blu-ray on 22nd March.

Writer-director Taika Waititi (director of Thor: Ragnarok and Hunt for the Wilderpeople) brings his signature style of humor and pathos to his latest film, Jojo Rabbit, a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis as Jojo) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic. In spite of his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Waititi), Jojo confronts his blind nationalism.

Features: