Jojo Rabbit makes a surprise appearance on 4K Blu-ray this March
Seemingly out of nowhere Disney are set to release Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit on 4K UHD Blu-ray on 22nd March.
Writer-director Taika Waititi (director of Thor: Ragnarok and Hunt for the Wilderpeople) brings his signature style of humor and pathos to his latest film, Jojo Rabbit, a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis as Jojo) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic. In spite of his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Waititi), Jojo confronts his blind nationalism.
Features:
- Deleted Scenes: Imaginary Göring
- Little Piggies • Adolf Dies Again
- Outtakes • Inside Jojo Rabbit
- Audio Commentary by Taika Waititi
- Theatrical Trailer
Jojo Rabbit (2019)
Dir: Taika Waititi | Cast: Roman Griffin Davis, Sam Rockwell, Taika Waititi, Thomasin McKenzie | Writers: Christine Leunens (novel), Taika Waititi (screenplay)