Johnny Depp's Waiting for the Barbarians goes direct to VOD

Colombian director Ciro Guerra's latest film, Waiting for the Barbarians, which stars Johnny Depp, Mark Rylance and Robert Pattinson, will skip cinemas all-together and head straight to VOD this August.

As reported by Deadline, Samuel Goldwyn Films will be distributing the film in North America. It first played at Venice last year, before arriving at the London Film Festival in October, with distribution deals still pending.

Guerra commented on the deal, saying: “It has been a great honour to work with this wonderful cast and passionate crew in bringing J.M. Coet-zee’s masterpiece to the screen. It is a timeless story that speaks volumes to our world today, and we’re very happy and excited to be finally bringing it to audiences in the US through this partnership with Samuel Goldwyn Films."

The film is based on author J.M. Coetzee's novel of the same name, with the writer also adapting the screenplay. The story focusses on a local magistrate (Rylance) who re-evaluates his loyalty to his nation while holed up at a remote outpost. This brings him into conflict with the ruthless Colonel Joll (Depp) and his officers (including Pattinson), a man known for his barbaric interrogation practices.

We reviewed the film at the London Film Festival last year, saying: "While this is the best we’ve seen from Depp in some time, his character is brutally one-note, as is Pattinson’s. That leaves it down to Rylance to carry us through the two hours, and despite another strong performance, he’s ultimately let down by the writing."

No firm date for Waiting for the Barbarians has been set, but it is expected to arrive at some point in August.