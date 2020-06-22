John Lewis: Good Trouble trailer: A new doc looking at one of America's key civil rights activists

Congressman John Lewis may be known more to those living in the US, as he has spent a lifetime fighting for civil rights in the country. John Lewis: Good Trouble looks back on over 60 years of activism and his inspiring journey to become the leader he is seen as today. The likes of Ayanna Pressley, Elijah Cummings and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez all feature in Dawn Porter's documentary, along with footage showing Lewis and his many interactions with the likes of Marting Luther King Jr. and Barack Obama and George W. Bush. Watch the trailer for John Lewis: Good Trouble above.

Using interviews and rare archival footage, “John Lewis: Good Trouble” chronicles Lewis’ 60-plus years of social activism and legislative action on civil rights, voting rights, gun control, health-care reform and immigration. Using present-day interviews with Lewis, now 80 years old, Porter explores his childhood experiences, his inspiring family and his fateful meeting with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1957. In addition to her interviews with Lewis and his family, Porter’s primarily cinéma verité film also includes interviews with political leaders, Congressional colleagues, and other people who figure prominently in his life.

John Lews: Good Trouble is release in US cinemas on July 3.