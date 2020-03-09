John Krasinski and Cillian Murphy talk about what's to come in A Quiet Place II

The first A Quiet Place film exceeded all expectations at the box office, pulling in almost $350m off a production budget of around $20m. Early critic reactions came in at the end of last week and were largely very positive, which bodes well for Krasinski's horror follow-up. If all goes well we should expect this to head into a third film to bundle up the trilogy. This latest clip talks about Cillian Murphy's addition to the cast and what he brings to this unique world.

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

A Quiet Place II creeps in to UK on March 19 and in the US a day later.