Jared Leto’s Joker set to feature in the Snyder Cut

Zack Snyder fans eager to see what his new cut of Justice League has in-store received an unexpected update tonight - Jared Leto is set to appear as the Joker.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Leto will appear in the new version being helmed by Snyder for release on HBO Max next year. He joins Amber Heard, Ben Affleck and Ray Fisher among those who will be shooting new footage.

Of course, Leto appeared as the Joker in David Ayers’ widely panned Suicide Squad in 2016, with many fans far from convinced by his performance. There were rumours that he and Margot Robbie would go on to do their own spin-off, but that eventually emerged into a Harley Quinn solo outing, and Leto’s standalone film disappeared as Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker came to the fore to win critical and box office acclaim.

Leto’s appearance in Suicide Squad was only brief, with Ayers saying there was a lot of footage left unused. Ayers has insisted the version of the film released was not his vision and has been putting pressure on Warner Bros. to back him for a re-cut, much like Snyder received for Justice League.

How much new material is being shot for the Snyder Cut and how this impacts on a proposed maximum budget of $30 million (although some recent estimates have now put this at $70 million) is anyone’s guess, but this reveal is likely to excite and upset fans eager to see how the new version pans out.