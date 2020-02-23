J.D.Dillard set to direct a Star Wars film focusing on the life of Palpatine

News broke at the end of last week about a new Star Wars film project being developed by J.D.Dillard with Matt Owen on scripting duty. What with this, Rian Johnson's trilogy, the Kevin Feige project and all of the other film rumours that whole film hiatus grumble seems to already have be consigned to the trash compactor.

Various rumours about the film have already been circulating - and one, reported by Deadline - suggests the film will be set on Exegol, the planet that was at the centre of the events of the recent Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. In that film the planet was the hidden location of Emperor Palpatine who had somehow survived the events of Return of the Jedi and had been building a new Sith army.

We have been able to fill in a little more of the background of this rumour through two separate sources. One was willing to confirm the Deadline article while our other source was able to add to it. The film, according to our contact, won't be set exclusively on Exegol but will provide some of the much needed backstory to that aspect of the Skywalker saga story.

The project, currently going under the working title of "Palpatine" will actually be a story that will follow the life of Sheev Palpatine starting before the prequels and leading into the events of The Rise of Skywalker. It will feature not only the early life of the character but will also explain the birth of Rey's father and fill in the gaps between Return of the Jedi and the end of the Skywalker Saga.

Whether the film returns to some of the rumoured ideas behind the abandoned Star Wars: Underworld TV series - which reportedly would have seen Palpatine portrayed in a much more sympathetic light - is open to question but there will be a lot of work to reconcile the story with the wider canon.

Palapatine is in very early stages of development and as of now the next Star Wars film remains in the calendar for December 2022 - while this date could obviously change, it would make J.D.Dillard's film the obvious next step for the franchise and may help to resolve a number of the issues fans had with the closing instalment of the Skywalker Saga.