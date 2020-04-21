It's Groundhog Day for Secret Sofa this Friday

For millions of people stuck at home, every day has slowly begun to merge into one, making many lose track of time. Secret Sofa, the new home-based event from Secret Cinema, are tapping into that feeling this week with the announcement that Groundhog Day will be latest film to feature in their series.

Secret Sofa is currently scheduled to run for 8 weeks, opening with Wes Anderson's Grand Budapest Hotel on April 17. Anyone who wishes to take part in the fun can stream Groundhog Dog on Netflix, Amazon, YouTube, iTunes, Google Play and more, with this week's event starting at 7.30pm on April 24.

A weekly newsletter will announce a new film every Tuesday, along with bespoke content, character narratives, interactive elements and typical Secret Cinema surprises. The event is run in partnership with Häagen-Dazs, who offer a new flavour of ice cream each week, along with a secret discount code, which can be sent directly to your home via Amazon Prime.

The Secret Sofa Facebook group will also host audience discussions both pre and post film and will be a place for people to share images of the secret worlds they create.


Groundhog Day (1993)
Dir: Harold Ramis | Cast: Andie MacDowell, Bill Murray, Chris Elliott, Stephen Tobolowsky | Writers: Danny Rubin (screenplay), Danny Rubin (story), Harold Ramis (screenplay)

