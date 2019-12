We're giving away one copy of It's A Wonderful Life on 4K Blu-ray

Return to Bedford Falls to experience the life-affirming message of director Frank Capra’s enduringly popular classic all over again when It's A Wonderful Life arrived on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray for the first time. Fully restored from the original negative It's A Wonderful Life in 4K delivers amazing clarity with sharper and brighter images for a sensational home viewing experience.

To celebrate the release of It's A Wonderful Life, we’re giving you the chance to win a 4K Ultra HD copy, packed with special features including the black-and-white film in 4K high definition, as well as a colourised version on Blu-ray, along with three special features new to 4K Ultra HD disc: “Restoring a Beloved Classic,” “Secrets from the Vault,” and “It’s A Wonderful Wrap Party.”

Paramount spent over a year painstakingly restoring this treasured film, using the original nitrate negative along with two fine grain masters made in the 1940s. Each element was carefully scanned using the very latest technology to both preserve the delicate negative and create the best possible digital image. Fortunately, 13 of the 14 reels of the original negative survived, but portions had begun to deteriorate so the best image was selected from one of the three original sources on a shot-by-shot basis. The result is a more vibrant and detail-rich picture that brings this classic to life like never before.

It's A Wonderful Life is available now on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-Ray. Read our Blu-ray review...

