It Couldn't Happen Here trailer: The Pet Shop Boys film gets a 4K upgrade and first time DVD and Blu-ray release

The Pet Shop Boys dominated the pop charts from the mid-80s into the 90s and 00s, creating a back catalogue of iconic British pop songs. In 1988 they also released a film called It Couldn't Happen Here, which was derived from their "Actually" album released the previous year. Diehard fans will no doubt remember the film, but it is one that has been forgotten by many and the BFI have returned to give it a 4K upgrade for its limited edition DVD/Blu-Ray release. While the film originally arrived in cinemas July 1988, it was only subsequently made available on VHS, so this marks the first time it will be available to buy on these formats. Watch the trailer for It Couldn't Happen Here to see more.

Originally conceived as an hour-long video based on Pet Shop Boys' 1987 album Actually, It Couldn’t Happen Here turned into a full-scale feature film directed by Jack Bond. The first feature-length film starring Pet Shop Boys alongside Joss Ackland, Gareth Hunt and Barbara Windsor finds Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe on an extraordinary adventure from the coast to London, encountering a curious array of eccentric characters along the way. Pop surrealism meets classic road movie, the film is peppered with hits from the duo’s first two studio albums, including ‘West End Girls’, ‘It’s a Sin’ and ‘Always On My Mind’.

Special Features:

Presented in High Definition and Standard Definition

Limited Edition 48-page Digi-book includes a new interview with Neil Tennant and previously unseen excerpts from his personal on-set production diary, as well as an introduction to the film by director Jack Bond and writing on the film by Anthony Nield, Jason Wood, Omer Ali, John Ramchandani, William Fowler and Vic Pratt

Comprehensive feature commentary by Jack Bond, James Dillon and Simon Archer (2020)

West End Boy: Jack Bond (2020, 27 mins): the director discusses his eclectic career as a filmmaker and his enterprising approach to the making of It Couldn't Happen Here

It Can Happen Here: Arlene Phillips (2020, 26 mins): the renowned choreographer reflects upon a life in dance and the trials and tribulations of working on It Couldn't Happen Here

Always on My Mind (1987, 5 mins): the full-length promotional video for Pet Shop Boys' acclaimed 'Christmas Number One' hit, featuring Joss Ackland and footage from the film

Actually: an unfilmed early version of the script for the film, included here in its entirety for the first time anywhere

As it Happened: Image galleries including the complete final version of the script, the director's shot lists, Pet Shop Boys reference lyric sheets and promotional materials for It Couldn't Happen Here

Original theatrical trailer (digitally reconstructed for this release)

It Couldn't Happen Here will be available to buy from June 15.