Intrigo: Dear Agnes Trailer: Gemma Chan is scheming to have her husband killed

2 minute read
Posted by Steven Sheehan Published

Swedish filmmaker Daniel Alfredson knows a thing or two about working on trilogies. Some years after directing the last two of the original Millennium series (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo etc.) the release of Intrigo: Dear Agnes will mark the second of the third Intrigo films he has helmed (Intrigo: Samaria is up next). The films are all based on a collection of novellas and short stories written by Swedish crime author Håkan Nesser. Gemma Chan takes the lead role, who after finding fame in the UK with Humans, has quickly graduated to Hollywood with the likes of Crazy Rich Asians, Captain Marvel and The Eternals in the near future. Watch the Intrigo: Dear Agnes trailer above.

With the death of her husband, Agnes is desperate for money. Then she runs into her old friend Henny, who is enraged at her unfaithful spouse, Peter. Henny makes Agnes a shocking offer—enough cash to live a better life, if she will murder Peter—leading to an explosive, unforgettable climax.

Daniel Alfredson (The Girl Who Played with Fire) directs a cast starring Gemma Chan, Carla Juri, and Jamie Sives.

Intrigo: Dear Agnes will arrive on VOD in the US on May 8.


Intrigo: Dear Agnes (2019)
Dir: Daniel Alfredson | Cast: Cal MacAninch, Carla Juri, Gemma Chan, Kim Adis | Writers: Birgitta Bongenhielm, Daniel Alfredson, Håkan Nesser (novels)

Tags Cal MacAninch, Carla Juri, Crime, Daniel Alfredson, Drama, English, Gemma Chan, Intrigo: Dear Agnes, Intrigo: Dear Agnes (2019), Intrigo: Dear Agnes Trailer, Kim Adis, Mystery, news, Thriller
Category news

