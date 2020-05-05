Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo trailer: A new documentary charting the rise of one of Hollywood's most-loved cult heroes

There aren't many people like Danny Trejo in Hollywood - actually, there isn't anyone quite like Danny Trejo currently working in the Hollywood hills. He has gone from heroin addiction and facing up to gas chamber charges in 1968, to becoming a drug counsellor helping on set, and working with the likes of Robert Rodriguez and appearing in shows like X-Files and Breaking Bad. He's a cult hero to many film fans who have seen him in countless genre B-movies bringing his trademark ruthlessness to the screen. He's now the subject of a documentary called Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo and you can watch the trailer above.

From an early life of drugs, armed robbery and hard prison time, to the red carpets of Hollywood blockbusters and helping troubled addicts, this is the telling of one of the most radical and uplifting transformation stories ever put to film. Directed by award-winning filmmaker, Brett Harvey this documentary is the shocking story of one man’s capacity to overcome his demons, only to discover redemption through the most unlikely of journeys.

Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo will be available on VOD from June 22.