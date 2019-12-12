In The Heights trailer: Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit musical comes to the big screen

Before striking it huge with Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda was already a pretty big deal on Broadway, with his musical, In The Heights, nominated for 13 Tony awards and walking away with 5 of them, including Best Musical. It was written in collaboration with Quiara Alegría Hudes and has now been made into a film helmed by Crazy Rich Asian director Jon M. Chu. The music is a mixture of salsa, merengue, soul, hip-hop and RnB and seems to have all the ingredients needed to turn it into a pretty big box office success. Watch the first trailer for In The Heights above.

Lights up on Washington Heights...The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs n the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is the likeable, magnetic bodega owner, Usnavi, who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life.

With Chu directing, Miranda also stars alongside the likes of Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace, Jimmy Smits, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Stephanie Beatriz and Dascha Polanco,

In The Heights arrives in US cinemas on June 26 and August 7 in the UK.