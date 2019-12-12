In The Heights trailer: Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit musical comes to the big screen

2 minute read
Posted by Steven Sheehan Published

Before striking it huge with Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda was already a pretty big deal on Broadway, with his musical, In The Heights, nominated for 13 Tony awards and walking away with 5 of them, including Best Musical. It was written in collaboration with Quiara Alegría Hudes and has now been made into a film helmed by Crazy Rich Asian director Jon M. Chu. The music is a mixture of salsa, merengue, soul, hip-hop and RnB and seems to have all the ingredients needed to turn it into a pretty big box office success. Watch the first trailer for In The Heights above.

Lights up on Washington Heights...The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs n the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is the likeable, magnetic bodega owner, Usnavi, who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life.

With Chu directing, Miranda also stars alongside the likes of Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace, Jimmy Smits, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Stephanie Beatriz and Dascha Polanco,

In The Heights arrives in US cinemas on June 26 and August 7 in the UK.


In the Heights (2020)
Dir: Jon M. Chu | Cast: Dascha Polanco, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Melissa Barrera, Stephanie Beatriz | Writers: Marc Klein (screenplay), Quiara Alegría Hudes (musical book)

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags Dascha Polanco, Drama, English, In the Heights, In the Heights (2020), In The Heights trailer, Jon M. Chu, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Melissa Barrera, Music, Musical, news, Romance, Spanish, Stephanie Beatriz, trailer
Category news

Latest Articles