I'm Thinking of Ending Things trailer: Charlie Kaufman returns to mess with your head

Relationships and time have remained a near-constant throughout Charlie Kaufman's work and I'm Thinking of Ending Things looks to be no different. The writer-director has made the jump across to Netflix and judging by this small two-minute snippet it looks like it could be up there with some of his best to date, alongside cult classics such as Synecdoche, Malkovich and Eternal Sunshine. At the moment it looks nothing short of an absolute mind-fuck and features a great cast too - so we can only hope this lives up to expectations. Watch the trailer for I'm Thinking of Ending Things above.

Despite second thoughts about their relationship, a young woman takes a road trip with her new boyfriend to his family farm. Trapped at the farm during a snowstorm with Jake’s mother and father, the young woman begins to question the nature of everything she knew or understood about her boyfriend, herself, and the world.

Kaufman, of course, wrote the script, with Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, David Thewlis and Toni Collette all in the cast.

I'm Thinking of Ending Things will arrive on Netflix from September 4.