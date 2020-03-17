ICA Cinema in London the first UK exhibitor to close due to coronavirus

The Institute of Contemporary Arts (ICA) in central London has become the first UK cinema to close its doors as a consequence of the Covid-19 virus.

The director of the ICA, Stefan Kalmár, said in a statement: “As a civic-minded public organisation, for us, the medical and scientific evidence leaves no doubt that the Covid-19 spread can be slowed down, lives saved if all larger gatherings are suspended.

”By doing so, the ICA pre-empts what we hope will eventually be the decision for all cultural organisations in London and the UK in order to safeguard our staff, our visitors, and the artists with whom we work. We will continue to review the situation daily and hope we can resume our programme as soon as possible. All ICA staff will work from home and continue to be paid.”

Late yesterday afternoon, rather than forcing bars, restaurants, cinemas, theatres and other public spaces to close, the government instead recommended they close their doors. Soon after, London’s West End took the initiative and went dark, although as of yet, no other cinema exhibitor has followed suit, with only Curzon confirming that their doors remain open.

